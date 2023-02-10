Oklahoma & Texas to begin competing in SEC in 2024

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Originally scheduled to grow to 16 teams in July 2025, the SEC and Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday evening that the new 16 team league will welcome the University of Oklahoma and University of Texas in July 2024.

The move will cost the two marquee schools from the Big XII a combined $100 million to make the move a year early.

“The Southeastern Conference learned today of the decision by the Big 12 Conference to alter the membership exit date for the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas. We are continuing our preparation for this membership transition, and we look forward to welcoming the Conference’s new members and moving into our future as a 16-team league.

The Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC previously voted with unanimous approval to accept the application of Oklahoma and Texas to join the Conference on July 1, 2025 and have now authorized the Conference Office to proceed with facilitating the transition of Oklahoma and Texas to become full members of the Southeastern Conference on July 1, 2024,” said Sankey in a release on the SEC website.

The growth of 16 now opens up plenty of speculation as to what kind of schedule format the SEC will adopt. That will now be a major topic of discussion when the member athletic directors meet in March.

