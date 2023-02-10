OPAS offers two shows next week

College STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two big shows are coming to OPAS in February.

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group will perform Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium at Texas A&M.

The pared-down version of his Large Band brings together a collection of world-renowned musicians, spotlighting string players like Leland Sklar, Jeff White and Luke Bulla. Whether touring with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett’s live performances not only showcase his talents as a performer but also the diversity of his musical influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.

Since his self-titled debut in 1986, this Texas native has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers, earning him four Grammy Awards, the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award and was named Texas’ State Musician.

Direct from Ireland, Dublin Irish Dance will be in Rudder Auditorium with an all-new production entitled “Wings” for one performance only on Thursday, Feb.16 at 7:30 p.m.

Created in Ireland by a critically acclaimed artistic team, “Wings” celebrates Celtic music and dance. Like no other show in its genre, this new production features exquisite Irish and world champion dancers together with Ireland’s finest musical and vocal virtuosos.

The two act production features more than 20 Irish songs including “Danny Boy.” The creative team includes Riverdance’s Alan Scarriff (Choreography), international performer Eric Cunningham (Music) and The X Factor’s Ciarán Connolly (Movement Director).

