Prairie View A&M University president to step down earlier than expected

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - Prairie View A&M University President Ruth Simmons said she’s stepping down from her position at the end of February.

Simmons, who originally was going to exit the role at the end of this school year, announced her decision to leave in March of 2022. The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents named Dr. Tomika P. LeGrande as the sole finalist to become President of Prairie View A&M University in November.

But on Friday morning, Simmons announced her early departure, calling it surprising and unexpected.

“However, I was informed recently that I could only continue as president with limited presidential authority. My immediate response was that I could not and would not agree to being president in name only,” she said in a statement.

🚨 “No one is more surprised than I by this premature end to my tenure. I was informed recently that I could only continue as president with limited presidential authority. My immediate response was that I could not and would not agree to being president in name only.”

⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/zPPOKVsivG — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) February 10, 2023

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said when presidents within the system announce they’re leaving, they can’t hire senior staff or deans except on an interim basis. He says this allows the new president to choose the leadership team they will be working with during their term.

“We simply believe new presidents should be able to choose their top staff,” Sharp said in a statement to KBTX. “As an example, Mike Young announced his retirement over a year before he left Texas A&M University, and he could not hire a dean or top staff except on an interim basis. That allowed the new president, Kathy Banks, to fill those slots.”

The Texas A&M University System will name an interim president at a later time. LeGrande will step into her role as president on June 1, as was previously announced.

President Simmons’ full statement:

It is with great sadness that I write to inform you that I will leave my position as president of Prairie View A&M University at the end of February. No one is more surprised than I by this premature end to my tenure. Indeed, I had counted on working assiduously to assure the success of my successor by completing in full and as ably as I can my responsibilities as president. However, I was informed recently that I could only continue as president with limited presidential authority. My immediate response was that I could not and would not agree to being president in name only.

No enduring good can arise from subservience to low standards and expectations. Having been through two previous presidential transitions at leading institutions, I’m aware of how such an important moment in the life of a university must be conducted – with utmost attention to continuing the work unfailingly and with the highest standards. When I agreed almost 6 years ago to become president of Prairie View, I promised that I would be all-in from the moment I commenced my role until the moment I stepped down. I believe that promise to be inviolable. I cannot now become a leader accepting lowered expectations.

I will continue to speak out for high standards and just decisions on behalf of the university and other HBCUs. I will support the efforts of faculty, staff and students who seek the best for themselves and their university. We must not be held hostage to how others choose to see us or treat us, but, instead, continue to chart our own path demonstrating the pride, commitment and integrity that defines us.

I now say to you all what I have said to graduating students in years past: work hard to achieve at the highest level; be strong in your convictions; insist on being treated with the fairness you deserve; and continue, always, to seek justice.

With immense gratitude for your support and friendship,

Ruth J. Simmons

Chancellor Sharp’s full statement:

When Presidents in The Texas A&M University System announce they are leaving, they cannot hire senior staff or Deans except on an interim basis, so that the new President can choose the leadership team he or she will be working with during their term.

This decade-long policy applies to all of our Presidents.

It should be noted that we afforded the same courtesy to Dr. Simmons when George Wright announced his retirement as President of Prairie View A&M University.

We simply believe new Presidents should be able to choose their top staff. As an example, Mike Young announced his retirement over a year before he left Texas A&M University, and he could not hire a Dean or top staff except on an interim basis. That allowed the new president, Kathy Banks, to fill those slots.

I informed Dr. Simmons that we will not make exceptions to this policy and she chose to resign.

I am sorry she chose this path, but I am forever grateful for her service at Prairie View A&M University and look forward to even greater things in the future.

Dr. Tomikia LeGrande will assume her duties as President on June 1, as previously planned.

Chancellor John Sharp

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.