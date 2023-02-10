Putt N’ Party to benefit Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley

Participants have a chance to win $5,000 by playing in the mini-golf tournament on February 18th at BigShots Golf in Bryan
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An upcoming mini-golf tournament will feature fun, music, and a chance for participants to win $5,000!

The Putt N’ Party fundraiser is happening on February 18 from noon to 7 p.m. at BigShots Golf Aggieland in Bryan.

There will be a silent auction, additional prizes, live music, and DJs.

The goal is to raise funds for the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley and is sponsored by DJ Rob, Four Down Sports Bar, and P.O.E.T.S.

To sign up, click here

