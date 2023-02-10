Rare fogbow captured in the Brazos Valley Thursday morning

Also known as a “white rainbow” or “ghost rainbow”
A rare fogbow was photographed from College Station, looking northwest, Thursday morning
A rare fogbow was photographed from College Station, looking northwest, Thursday morning(Sue Perri | Sue Perri)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whenever the sun meets water droplets at the right time of day, it is sure to catch the eye and have people reaching into their pockets for a cell phone to snap a picture. When it is a sunset, you are likely to see a rainbow. What happens when the light meets those water droplets just right on a foggy morning? While super rare, a phenomenon commonly called a fogbow can form.

The image above was captured in College Station, looking northwest, around 8:40 a.m. Thursday.

A cousin of the rainbow, this bow forms in fog rather than rain. Due to the very small size of the water droplets creating lower visibility, a fog bow typically has very weak colors. Most of the time they are seen as a white, ghostly bow. Occasionally they can also mix in a light red on the outer edge and a dim blue near the inner edge. This is why this feature is also referred to as a “white” or “ghost” rainbow. How small are the water droplets that make up a fogbow? Usually between 10 and 100 times smaller than raindrops that refract light to create rainbows.

The fog bank has to be very thin and almost completely lifted to allow sunlight to pass through these very fine water droplets and create the fogbow effect.

Did you catch a view and snap a picture of Thursday morning’s fog bow in College Station? Share it with the PinPoint Weather Team here!

