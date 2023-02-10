Ride for a cure at the Texas MS 150

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas MS 150 is set to raise $10 million dollars to fund cutting-edge research with the goal to finally find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

The National MS Society is the largest private funder of MS research. Linda Bates, President of the South Central branch of MS 150, says the funds raised at the MS 150 have made a substantial impact in the fight to end MS.

“Thirty years ago, there were zero options for treatments even for people living with MS. Today, we have 24 different treatment options, so the progress has been enormous. We’re getting closer and closer to finding that cure,” she said.

With routes starting in Houston, Austin and several cities in between, cyclists from across the country will ride more than 100 miles to the finish line at Kyle Field.

In Houston, riders can choose from three start locations: Energy Corridor, Royal School Complex or Bellville. In Austin, riders can choose from two start locations: at the Capitol of Texas or Webberville Park.

All riders will finish the day in La Grange at the Fayette County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 29. On Sunday, April 30, riders can choose from two route options: Round Top or Carmine. Riders will travel the beautiful country roads from La Grange to the lunch site at Lake Somerville. New for 2023, riders can choose to “Leap Ahead” from La Grange to Burton to start their journey to the lunch site at Lake Somerville.

At the finish line, riders will experience a Team Tent Village, Vendor Expo, Music, VIP activities, Karbach Biergarten, photo opportunities and more.

If you’d like to make a donation to a participant or team, you can do so here.

There are several ways you can volunteer with Bike MS: Texas MS 150. View the list of volunteer options here.

Aggieland Outfitters has been a huge partner of MS 150, hosting multiple events and opportunities to get involved.

“You can drop in and make a donation at the counter. You can put your name on a bike and they’ll put it up on the wall. It’s a great way to get involved,” Bates said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.