A teen jailed for triple shooting in Bryan last spring faces more charges

Donald Malveaux Jr.
Donald Malveaux Jr.(Mugshots provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old accused of shooting 3 people in Bryan is facing more charges. Police say, Donald Malveaux Jr., is now charged with evading arrest and theft in addition to his previous charges.

The new charges come after police were able to link Malveaux to a stolen vehicle case that happened in March of 2022. The Volkswagon SUV was reportedly taken from the Castle Gate neighborhood.

In April of 2022, police got a call about a group of people checking car door handles in the Castle Rock neighborhood off William D. Fitch Parkway. When officers responded to the scene, they saw the stolen Volkswagon speeding out of the neighborhood. Police reportedly tried to pull the SUV over, but the suspect was able to get away.

Later that day, authorities found the car abandoned. They took fingerprints inside the vehicle and sent them to a DPS crime lab.

In May of 2022, Malveaux was arrested in connection to a triple shooting. The shootings happened as a large crowd was gathered in a residential area on Sprucewood Street.

The next month, authorities were able to connect his fingerprints to the ones taken inside the car.

Police then got a search warrant to search his phone. They found images and text messages that linked him to the stolen SUV.

He is being held on bonds totaling more than $465,000.

