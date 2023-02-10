Texas A&M Spring Concert Series Kicking off tonight

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - MSC Town Hall and Texas A&M President’s Office bring you the first concert of the 2023 Spring Concert Series.

Starting tonight, you can sit front row to enjoy a variety of musical acts and it’s all free of charge.

Friday night’s concert will start with folk music band, Beatnik Bandits from Austin, Texas.

Student Co-chair Elise Taylor says it will be cool to see all the bands in the new facility.

“It’s going to be awesome to offer that to local bands,” said Taylor.

Co-advisor Doug Sweet says the concert series is a great event to come out to. He says if you miss one, you’ll have two more chances to catch a show.

“It’s great artist, but also this is a great venue. If people have not been out to the park or to see this venue this will be a great time. I would call this concert family-friendly. So, come on out, bring your blankets, bring your lawn chairs, and maybe bring a jacket tonight” shared Sweet.

Concert Series Dates:

Friday, February 10, from 7-9 PM at Aggie Park

Saturday, March 25, from 7-9 PM at Aggie Park

Friday, April 14, from 7-9 PM at Aggie Park

The concert series is free to the public.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.