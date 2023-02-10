Texas A&M Spring Concert Series Kicking off tonight

MSC Town Hall, Texas A&M brings music to the Brazos Valley
THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - MSC Town Hall and Texas A&M President’s Office bring you the first concert of the 2023 Spring Concert Series.

Starting tonight, you can sit front row to enjoy a variety of musical acts and it’s all free of charge.

Friday night’s concert will start with folk music band, Beatnik Bandits from Austin, Texas.

Student Co-chair Elise Taylor says it will be cool to see all the bands in the new facility.

“It’s going to be awesome to offer that to local bands,” said Taylor.

Co-advisor Doug Sweet says the concert series is a great event to come out to. He says if you miss one, you’ll have two more chances to catch a show.

“It’s great artist, but also this is a great venue. If people have not been out to the park or to see this venue this will be a great time. I would call this concert family-friendly. So, come on out, bring your blankets, bring your lawn chairs, and maybe bring a jacket tonight” shared Sweet.

Concert Series Dates:

Friday, February 10, from 7-9 PM at Aggie Park

Saturday, March 25, from 7-9 PM at Aggie Park

Friday, April 14, from 7-9 PM at Aggie Park

The concert series is free to the public.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities and was booked into the...
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
Arrest reports for Scott Michael Siddons, 49, and Leslie Siddons, 45 confirm police were...
Drug-related arrests in College Station linked to fatal search warrant on Spring Loop
Home on the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road in College Station on Wednesday.
Greens Prairie home search warrant leaves College Station residents uneasy
Fatal Crash
1 person killed in head-on crash in Grimes County
College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
Police identify person killed in officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested

Latest News

Bryan Native nominated for NAACP Image Award
Bryan Native nominated for NAACP Image Award
THE THR3E(Recurring) - msc town hall concerts
THE THR3E(Recurring) - msc town hall concerts
THE THR3E(Recurring) - george lee naacp
THE THR3E(Recurring) - george lee naacp
THE THR3E(Recurring) - dest bryan vday
THE THR3E(Recurring) - dest bryan vday