Texas A&M tops Tarleton 12-2 in Trisha Ford’s debut

Texas A&M tops Tarleton 12-2 in Trisha Ford’s debut
Texas A&M tops Tarleton 12-2 in Trisha Ford’s debut(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Trisha Ford era started off with a win as Texas A&M topped Tarleton 12-2 in five innings at Davis Diamond on Thursday night.

The pitching staff of Emily Leavitt and Emiley Kennedy held the Texans to zero earned runs. Leavitt made her Aggie debut, pitching for 4.1 innings, tallying four strikeouts, and limiting Tarleton to only two hits and no runs. Kennedy relived her in the top of the fifth to close out the five-inning victory.

Texas A&M turned it on in the opening frame when Julia Cottrill tripled to right field driving in Koko Wooley. Trinity Cannon followed with a double of her own to help Cottrill complete her journey around the bases to give the Aggies an early 2-0 lead.

The Aggies poured it on in the third inning scoring six runs on four hits after sending 12 batters to the plate, including an RBI single by Allie Enright and a two-run single from Cottrill.

Momentum continued to favor the Maroon & White after Star Ferguson hit a two-run double scoring Keely Williams and Enright. Cottrill followed suit hitting a two-run double to send Aiyana Coleman and Ferguson to home plate, pushing the Aggies’ lead to 12-0.

Tarleton made a final effort at the top of the fifth as the Texans utilized throwing errors to gather two unearned runs.

The win moved Texas A&M to 38-5 all-time in season openers since 1980.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

  • Julia Cottrill: 4-for-4, 2 R, 5 RBI, 2B, 3B
  • Star Ferguson: 1-for-1, R, 2 RBI, 2B

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

  • Emily Leavitt: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
  • Emiley Kennedy: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Texas A&M returns to Davis Diamond to continue the Texas A&M Invite Friday at 5 p.m. as they compete against Northern Kentucky. The Aggies will then face Tarleton at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
Police identify person killed in officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested
Several residents in north Bryan and northeast Brazos County reached out to KBTX today to ask...
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes
A crash Wednesday afternoon involving a jack-knifed horse trailer slowed traffic on the...
Crash involving horse trailer slows traffic on Highway 6
Arrest reports for Scott Michael Siddons, 49, and Leslie Siddons, 45 confirm police were...
Drug-related arrests in College Station linked to fatal search warrant on Spring Loop
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Texas A&M Baseball
Excitement mounts for Aggie baseball season
(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Oklahoma & Texas to begin competing in SEC in 2024
Aggie Track & Field split between Clemson, Boston and Houston
College Station Police Department
Officer involved shooting