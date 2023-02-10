Texas A&M tops Tarleton 12-2 in Trisha Ford’s debut

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Trisha Ford era started off with a win as Texas A&M topped Tarleton 12-2 in five innings at Davis Diamond on Thursday night.

The pitching staff of Emily Leavitt and Emiley Kennedy held the Texans to zero earned runs. Leavitt made her Aggie debut, pitching for 4.1 innings, tallying four strikeouts, and limiting Tarleton to only two hits and no runs. Kennedy relived her in the top of the fifth to close out the five-inning victory.

Texas A&M turned it on in the opening frame when Julia Cottrill tripled to right field driving in Koko Wooley. Trinity Cannon followed with a double of her own to help Cottrill complete her journey around the bases to give the Aggies an early 2-0 lead.

The Aggies poured it on in the third inning scoring six runs on four hits after sending 12 batters to the plate, including an RBI single by Allie Enright and a two-run single from Cottrill.

Momentum continued to favor the Maroon & White after Star Ferguson hit a two-run double scoring Keely Williams and Enright. Cottrill followed suit hitting a two-run double to send Aiyana Coleman and Ferguson to home plate, pushing the Aggies’ lead to 12-0.

Tarleton made a final effort at the top of the fifth as the Texans utilized throwing errors to gather two unearned runs.

The win moved Texas A&M to 38-5 all-time in season openers since 1980.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

Julia Cottrill: 4-for-4, 2 R, 5 RBI, 2B, 3B

Star Ferguson: 1-for-1, R, 2 RBI, 2B

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

Emily Leavitt: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Emiley Kennedy: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Texas A&M returns to Davis Diamond to continue the Texas A&M Invite Friday at 5 p.m. as they compete against Northern Kentucky. The Aggies will then face Tarleton at 7:30 p.m.

We’ve got softball at Davis Diamond.



A&M vs Tarleton to start off the invitational 🥎 pic.twitter.com/DuEYihPHnz — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) February 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.