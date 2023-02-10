Treat of the Day: JROTC Marksmanship Teams win big at competition

Bryan ISD JROTC Marksmanship Teams compete and win big at Houston competition
Bryan ISD JROTC Marksmanship Teams compete and win big at Houston competition
By Heather Falls
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Bryan ISD JROTC Marksmanship Teams that competed in a 5-round competition in Houston.

The competition started in October and finished with the final event on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The varsity team received 2nd place out of eight other teams in the competition. The JV team placed 3rd among eight other teams.

Bryan ISD said there were two students who placed in the top 10. Congratulations to Maya Sanchez and Charli Pean.

Varsity team members are Emmie Johnson, Charli Pean, Maya Sanchez, and Axel Avina. Junior Varsity team members are Damien Wedeking, Cayden Thacker, Liliana Sherman, and Zakary Sherman.

