Weekend gives us a chance to dry out ahead of Valentine’s Day soaker

In and out sunshine and a seasonal February chill
As we set nestled between two different systems, we'll enjoy pleasant, but chilly weather this...
As we set nestled between two different systems, we'll enjoy pleasant, but chilly weather this weekend.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Liveeye cameras are shaking across the Brazos Valley, just like YOU if you are caught outside without a jacket today! Frequent gusts to about 30mph will calm to more bearable speeds as we head into the evening, but beware - we’re in for a couple nights in a row where we dip to about the freezing mark.

Friday evening plans should come with generous amounts of layers, thanks to the north breeze and temperatures in the 40s. Headed to watch some Fightin’ Texas Aggie Softball, or catch a free concert on campus? Bring a blanket, and I wouldn’t even judge if you pulled out the gloves and scarves for this one.

Blue skies will keep us from getting too bone chilling Saturday, with a nice recovery and highs in the mid-50s. Sunday, moisture starts creeping into the area, courtesy of yet another low pressure system that will sweep across the state headed into Valentine’s Day.

Current thinking is that we’ll get the rain and storms out of the way by afternoon/evening/date time Tuesday night, but check back in as we get a little closer.

