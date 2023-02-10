Wellborn Rd. blocked in both directions near Barron Rd. following College Station crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A vehicle crash is affecting traffic along Wellborn Road between Capstone and Barron Roads Friday morning.

College Station police are asking drivers to avoid the area while it’s being cleared.

