Wellborn Rd. blocked in both directions near Barron Rd. following College Station crash

(KBTX)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A vehicle crash is affecting traffic along Wellborn Road between Capstone and Barron Roads Friday morning.

College Station police are asking drivers to avoid the area while it’s being cleared.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest reports for Scott Michael Siddons, 49, and Leslie Siddons, 45 confirm police were...
Drug-related arrests in College Station linked to fatal search warrant on Spring Loop
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities and was booked into the...
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
Fatal Crash
Part of FM 39 in Grimes County closed while troopers work fatal crash
Home on the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road in College Station on Wednesday.
Greens Prairie home search warrant leaves College Station residents uneasy
College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
Police identify person killed in officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested

Latest News

Some drought conditions still present in the Brazos Valley, however some of the rain has not...
Drought conditions continually improving
2/10
Friday PinPoint Forecast 2/10
Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety officers position themselves on the banks...
Texas Military Department says it needs $460 million more to keep border mission afloat this year
Restaurant Report Card: February 9, 2023