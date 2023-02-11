180 Bryan teachers recognized, awarded thousands of dollars

Almost 200 Bryan ISD teachers will be receiving an extra check this year
Almost 200 Bryan ISD teachers will be receiving an extra check this year(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Almost 200 Bryan ISD teachers will be receiving an extra check this year, as a reward for Teacher Excellence in Texas.

Bryan ISD applied for the Texas Education Agencies Teachers Incentive Allotment over two years ago and just received the good news. In June, 180 Bryan ISD teachers will receive between $3,000 and $25,000.

“I’m very proud of our teachers our entire teaching Workforce gives 100% to meet the needs of our students every single day. So this is just a great way to reward and to recognize our teachers that are going above and beyond,” Bryan ISD Superintendent, Ginger Carrabine, said.

The distinctions recognizes top performers in Texas districts, taking into account student growth with a focus on campus needs and resources. Carrabine said this shows just how strong Bryan ISD teachers are, and will help with recruitment and retention.

Each of the teachers receiving the reward will automatically receive the same check for five years.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities and was booked into the...
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
Arrest reports for Scott Michael Siddons, 49, and Leslie Siddons, 45 confirm police were...
Drug-related arrests in College Station linked to fatal search warrant on Spring Loop
Fatal Crash
1 person killed in head-on crash in Grimes County
Home on the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road in College Station on Wednesday.
Greens Prairie home search warrant leaves College Station residents uneasy
College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
Police identify person killed in officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested

Latest News

College Station Mayor John Nichols said he has all the confidence in city staff, to explore all...
College Station discusses concerns about sewage line in Bryan
The book fair was put together by Friends Congregational Church
Crockett Elementary students and teachers get free books
Friday Evening Weather Update 2/10
Friday Evening Weather Update 2/10
The three-legged pup loves to cuddle
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tryke