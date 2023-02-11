180 Bryan teachers recognized, awarded thousands of dollars

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Almost 200 Bryan ISD teachers will be receiving an extra check this year, as a reward for Teacher Excellence in Texas.

Bryan ISD applied for the Texas Education Agencies Teachers Incentive Allotment over two years ago and just received the good news. In June, 180 Bryan ISD teachers will receive between $3,000 and $25,000.

“I’m very proud of our teachers our entire teaching Workforce gives 100% to meet the needs of our students every single day. So this is just a great way to reward and to recognize our teachers that are going above and beyond,” Bryan ISD Superintendent, Ginger Carrabine, said.

The distinctions recognizes top performers in Texas districts, taking into account student growth with a focus on campus needs and resources. Carrabine said this shows just how strong Bryan ISD teachers are, and will help with recruitment and retention.

Each of the teachers receiving the reward will automatically receive the same check for five years.

