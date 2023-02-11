Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tryke

Tryke will be at Sterling Subaru tomorrow with no adoption fees!
KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 10, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tryke is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Feb. 10.

This chill pup is named Tryke because he has three legs. He came to the shelter after being hit by a car. The accident hasn’t slowed Tryke down, but he’ll need a little bit of extra care from his new family.

Tryke is already vaccinated, neutered and microchipped, and he’s ready to find someone to cuddle with.

Aggieland Humane is having a fee-waived adoption event at Sterling Subaru on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m.

Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

