Aggies Excel in 400m on Day One of Tiger Paw Invitational

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Aggies showed out in the men’s and women’s 400m races on the first day of the Tiger Paw Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex on Friday.

Jermaisha Arnold got out of the blocks quickly and accelerated into the second lap to claim the lead before crossing the line in 51.89 to take runner-up in the women’s 400m. The mark makes her the sixth-best performer in school history. In the same event, Kennedy Wade registered 52.10 to claim third overall, and became Texas A&M’s eighth-best performer all-time. Arnold and Wade are currently ranked fifth and 10th in the NCAA this year, respectively.

In the men’s 400m, Auhmad Robinson got things kicked off for the Aggies, winning his heat in 45.65. The time was good enough to earn second overall, along with being the sixth-best time in Aggie history and the No. 3 time in the NCAA this year. Seven of A&M’s nine men’s 400m runners ended the day with a personal best.

Connor Schulman tied the fourth best 60m hurdles time in Texas A&M history, registering 7.72 in the qualifying rounds. He went on to finish the day in the semifinals with a time of 7.81. Schulman currently boasts the fifth-best time in the Southeastern Conference this season.

On the women’s 60m straightaway, Semira Killebrew blazed to a 7.23 to set her best time as an Aggie and tie the second-fastest performance in school history. Killebrew opened the day with a 7.27 in the qualifiers before skyrocketing up the record book in the semifinals.

The Aggies were also in action in the women’s 800m at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, where Sanu Jallow squeaked past her personal best, clocking 2:06.99 to finish 38th overall in the field of over 240 competitors. Teammate Bailey Goggans ran 2:05.99 to miss her best time by just over a half second.

The throwing squad, competing at the Howie Ryan Invitationals in Houston, had three of six competitors set a personal best mark. Ethan Sanders (53-0/16.15m) and Joseph Hohne (51-11.75/15.84m) competed in the men’s shot put, while Ashley Clingman threw 41-7.75/12.69m in the women’s shot put.

On Saturday, the distance squad continues competition at the David Hemery Invitational, while the rest of the men’s and women’s track & field team competes at day two of the Tiger Paw Invitational.

