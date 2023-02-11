The Arts Council hosts Stories at the Gallery with Conor Knighton

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Arts Council is spotlighting another best-selling author and national correspondent, Conor Knighton from CBS Sunday Morning.

“If you’re a fan of CBS Sunday morning, he is a correspondent for the show,” Jeremy Osborne said. “He’s an Emmy award-winning journalist and best-selling author. He started a series in 2016 called “On the Road” that celebrated the centennial anniversary of national parks in the U.S. that became a personal challenge to visit every single National Park in one calendar year. He started at Acadia National in Maine and made it all the way through all the parks. Then he wrote a book about it, and so that’s what he’s coming to talk to us about.”

Stories at the Gallery with Conor Knighton will be held Thursday, March 2, starting a 5:30 p.m. at the Arts Council Gallery.

“This is our third one in the relaunched series,” Osborne said. “You’ll get to meet Connor, he’ll do a book signing, he’ll make a presentation about the book and his travels around the U.S.”

Tickets are $65 on the website or you can call the Arts Council at 979-696-2787.

In addition to Stories at the Gallery with Conor Knighton, the Arts Council Gallery is open to the public.

The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.