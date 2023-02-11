The Arts Council hosts Stories at the Gallery with Conor Knighton

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Arts Council is spotlighting another best-selling author and national correspondent, Conor Knighton from CBS Sunday Morning.

“If you’re a fan of CBS Sunday morning, he is a correspondent for the show,” Jeremy Osborne said. “He’s an Emmy award-winning journalist and best-selling author. He started a series in 2016 called “On the Road” that celebrated the centennial anniversary of national parks in the U.S. that became a personal challenge to visit every single National Park in one calendar year. He started at Acadia National in Maine and made it all the way through all the parks. Then he wrote a book about it, and so that’s what he’s coming to talk to us about.”

Stories at the Gallery with Conor Knighton will be held Thursday, March 2, starting a 5:30 p.m. at the Arts Council Gallery.

“This is our third one in the relaunched series,” Osborne said. “You’ll get to meet Connor, he’ll do a book signing, he’ll make a presentation about the book and his travels around the U.S.”

Tickets are $65 on the website or you can call the Arts Council at 979-696-2787.

In addition to Stories at the Gallery with Conor Knighton, the Arts Council Gallery is open to the public.

The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities and was booked into the...
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
Arrest reports for Scott Michael Siddons, 49, and Leslie Siddons, 45 confirm police were...
Drug-related arrests in College Station linked to fatal search warrant on Spring Loop
Fatal Crash
1 person killed in head-on crash in Grimes County
Home on the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road in College Station on Wednesday.
Greens Prairie home search warrant leaves College Station residents uneasy
College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
Police identify person killed in officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested

Latest News

College Station Mayor John Nichols said he has all the confidence in city staff, to explore all...
College Station discusses concerns about sewage line in Bryan
Almost 200 Bryan ISD teachers will be receiving an extra check this year
180 Bryan teachers recognized, awarded thousands of dollars
Habitat for Humanity Bryan College Station
Habitat for Humanity partners with United Way for mission of providing homes to Brazos Valley families
The book fair was put together by Friends Congregational Church
Crockett Elementary students and teachers get free books