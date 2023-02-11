Consol girls’ basketball falls to Lake Creek in playoff seeding game
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated girls’ basketball team lost to Lake Creek 45-38 in a playoff-seeding game Friday night at Bryan’s Viking Gym.
After the loss, the Lady Tigers are the 3 seed out of District 21-5A. Lake Creek is the 2 seed.
Mia Teran led Consol with 16 points including three 3-pointers in the 4th quarter. Da’Mya Turner added 8 points.
Lake Creek led 19-16 at halftime. The Lady Tigers tied things up 21-21 midway through the 3rd quarter, but they were never able to take the lead.
Consol’s bi-district playoff game will be against Killeen next Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.