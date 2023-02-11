Crockett Elementary students and teachers get free books

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Crockett Elementary students were treated to a free book fair thanks to Friends Congregational Church.

Members of the church have been collecting books, from activity books to fiction and nonfiction chapter books, and set up a free book fair in the school’s library.

Student from Pre-K through fourth grade got to pick out books to take home and their teachers got to add a book to their classroom libraries.

