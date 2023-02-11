Crockett Elementary students and teachers get free books

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Crockett Elementary students were treated to a free book fair thanks to Friends Congregational Church.

Members of the church have been collecting books, from activity books to fiction and nonfiction chapter books, and set up a free book fair in the school’s library.

Student from Pre-K through fourth grade got to pick out books to take home and their teachers got to add a book to their classroom libraries.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities and was booked into the...
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
Arrest reports for Scott Michael Siddons, 49, and Leslie Siddons, 45 confirm police were...
Drug-related arrests in College Station linked to fatal search warrant on Spring Loop
Fatal Crash
1 person killed in head-on crash in Grimes County
Home on the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road in College Station on Wednesday.
Greens Prairie home search warrant leaves College Station residents uneasy
College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
Police identify person killed in officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather Update 2/10
Friday Evening Weather Update 2/10
The three-legged pup loves to cuddle
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tryke
Six dads fundraise new fatherhood inspired book
Imagine the Impact: Books and a Blanket