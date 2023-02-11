Emergency SNAP benefits set to expire, Brazos Valley Food Bank experiences high need

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency SNAP Benefits are set to expire at the end of February amidst inflation and the rising cost of grocery prices.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Feb. 3 that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) would be providing over $345.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for February, but it would be the final extension. According to the governor’s office, all households with SNAP benefits would receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments which would help about 1.6 million Texas households. The emergency benefits were passed in March 2020, but even with the benefits still active, it hasn’t stopped the Brazos Valley Food Bank from seeing an increase in the need for food assistance.

The Brazos Valley Food Bank, which serves over 40,000 people, has seen the need for food assistance increase steadily since last fall, Shannon Avila BVFB program director said. For the month of January, local food pantries partnered with the food bank reported an increase in the number of visitors.

“For most households, I think that will look like more frequent visits to food pantries than they’ve needed in the past,” Avila said. “Not necessarily a lot of new folks coming in, but maybe a deeper level of need from households.”

With the emergency SNAP Benefits about to end, BVFB Health Promotion Manager, Morayo Suara said it’s going to put a lot of stress on Texans who are already struggling to stretch their dollars.

“Each household would experience a minimal reduction of $95 on their SNAP benefits car and some households might even experience more than that $95 dollar reduction, so it is really going to stress the purchasing power of Texans to get healthy foods and pay for all their bills,” Suara said.

Suara said to maximize benefits any changes to a household should be reported to the Health and Human Services Commission. The commission will look for any new benefits an individual may qualify for.

“Some of those variables are if the number of people in your household has increased, or maybe your income has gone down, you lost your job or you lost hours or your expenses have increased,” Suara said.

While the need for food assistance continues to increase, the food bank says it will continue to work with its partners with plans to expand its operations. The food bank also asks for donations.

“Items that we’re not seeing come through as much maybe protein and canned vegetables and fruits and grain items,” Avila said.

Any changes to a household can be reported at yourtexasbenefits.com or through the mobile app. Those struggling to navigate the site or app can call the food bank’s benefits assistance coordinator to guide them through the process.

“We encourage folks to visit our website and check out get help or get food to help connect them to all of the community resources in their area,” Avila said. “Each of the counties that we serve has multiple food pantries available for those who need food assistance. That’s a great place to get updated information, direction, hours, location and they can even reach out to the pantry if they have any questions.”

