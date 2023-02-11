Fatal crash reported south of Caldwell

By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a fatality crash Saturday morning on Highway 36 south of Caldwell.

The crash involves an overturned vehicle north of Frenstat Road in Burleson County.

Drivers should avoid taking this route and expect delays.

No other information was immediately available.

