Fatal crash reported south of Caldwell
The crash involves an overturned vehicle north of Frenstat Road in Burleson County.
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a fatality crash Saturday morning on Highway 36 south of Caldwell.
The crash involves an overturned vehicle north of Frenstat Road in Burleson County.
Drivers should avoid taking this route and expect delays.
No other information was immediately available.
🚨Very bad wreck on Highway 36 south of Caldwell. I’ve blurred out the photo so the car can’t be identified. Expect delays and lane closures⚠️ 11:21 a.m.— Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) February 11, 2023
📸 Kristen Orostieta pic.twitter.com/p8Tmj3WNtU
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.