Habitat for Humanity partners with United Way for mission of providing homes to Brazos Valley families

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds of families now have a safe home in Bryan-College Station after working with Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity is just one of the organizations that benefit from a partnership with the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

Through this partnership, they impact families like Christian Ruiz’s.

“I was talking with my coworker one day,” Ruiz said. “We were just sitting at work and I was saying I wish I could have a place of my own, but I know with my credit and me being a single mom, it would be hard. She said there’s this program called Habitat for Humanity.”

It’s a conversation that sparked something in Ruiz and through Habitat, she soon learned to manage the finances causing her stress when she began taking courses through the nonprofit’s program.

“If something was to happen, I have this extra money on the side that I can go into and use and not have to wait for several months or ask people to borrow,” Ruiz said.

Habitat for Humanity works with families step by step from managing finances to taking that leap of homeownership.

“We try to make sure that every family, every individual we serve has gone through our financial literacy workshop classes, and has done the one on one counseling we provided as well,” said Charles Coats, Director of Homebuyers Services.

However, providing these services that put families in homes is only possible with a community that stands behind them.

“A big part of what the United Way partners with us to do is to provide the financial literacy classes to the public, so not just our own internal clients can get this education but also the broader community,” Coats said.

When you donate to United Way, you are helping families like Ruiz’s.

“They have not only fulfilled my dreams but also fulfilled my children’s dreams because now they have a place to call home,” Ruiz said.

This month, Habitat for Humanity is hosting an informational session on February 24 to talk more about the program and how to qualify so they can continue to make an impact in our community.

Sessions are offered in both English and Spanish.

Donate to the United Way to support 26 local nonprofits, including Habitat for Humanity

