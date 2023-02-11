Imagine the Impact: Books and a Blanket

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 10, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Books and a Blanket, a United Way Early Literacy Program is just one of many programs the United Way of the Brazos Valley sponsors.

The organization makes sure children grow up in homes with books, so they have access to reading material. It also encourages parents to interact with their children through reading and education.

Books and a Blanket partners with local schools to support the love of reading and early literacy programs.

