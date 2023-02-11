Lewis paces A&M Consolidated with 23 in 62-55 win over Magnolia West

The A&M Consolidated Tigers (23-8, 11-2) kept their District 21-5A championship hopes alive...
The A&M Consolidated Tigers (23-8, 11-2) kept their District 21-5A championship hopes alive thanks to a second half comeback against Magnolia West in a 62-55 win Friday night at Tiger Gym.
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers (23-8, 11-2) kept their District 21-5A championship hopes alive thanks to a second half comeback against Magnolia West in a 62-55 win Friday night at Tiger Gym.

Kaden Lewis scored 14 of his team high 23 points in the second half including a 3 point play that put the Tigers up for good 42-41.

LaChauncey Thomas added 10 points for the Tigers who will close out the regular season on the road Tuesday night against Brenham.

Magnolia West (19-7, 10-3) got a game high 25 points from Brandon Beavers. The Mustangs move into third place in the district race following their loss to the Tigers.

