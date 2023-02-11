No. 3 Aggies Advance to Quarterfinals of ITA National Team Indoors

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis team opened the ITA Nationals Team Indoor Championships with a 4-0 win against No. 17 San Diego at the Seattle Tennis Club.

Starting hot in Seattle, Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing earned the first doubles win against Victoria Kalaitzis/Filipa Bruu-Syversen (6-2) on court 2. Following suit, Mary Stoiana/Carson Branstine clinched the doubles point defeating No. 15 Kailey Evans/Elizabeth Goldsmith (6-3).

Heading into their toughest singles matchups of the season, the Aggies rose to the challenge. Branstine led the Maroon & White with a ranked win defeating No. 37 Solymar Colling (6-3, 6-3) on court 1. On court 6, Daria Smetannikov secured the third point after beating Jordyn McBride (7-5, 6-3). The remaining matches went into three sets, but sealing the deal was Kupres on court 4 defeating No. 93 Abigail Desiatnikov (6-3, 3-6, 6-2).

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Mark Weaver on today’s matchup…

“Very pleased with our performance today, the first-round matches in these types of events are always a challenge for us, and to get a win under our belt over a very good and feisty San Diego team is great. Excited to face Ohio State tomorrow and I expect us to rise to the occasion against a very good indoor team.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies face, three-seed, No. 11 Ohio State Saturday Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. CT at the Seattle Tennis Club for the quarterfinals of the ITA Indoor Championships.

MATCH STATS

Singles Results

Branstine (4-0) def. No. 37 Colling (6-3, 6-3)

No. 8 Stoiana (4-0) - De Las Heras (4-6, 6-3, 4-3) unfinished

Ewing (4-0) - Goldsmith (2-6, 6-4, 3-2) unfinished

Kupres (5-0) def. No. 93 Desiatnokov (6-3, 3-6, 6-2)

No. 59 Goldsmith (4-1) - No. 51 Evans (6-2, 5-7, 3-3) unfinished

Smetannikov (5-0) def. McBride (7-5, 6-3)

Doubles Results

Branstine/Stoiana (4-0) def. No. 15 Goldsmith/Evans (6-3)

Goldsmith/Ewing (4-1) def. Kalaitzis/Bruu-Syversen (6-2)

Kupres/Pielet (4-0) - De Las Heras/ McBride (3-4) unfinished

