No. 3 Aggies defeat No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M equestrian team defeated No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8, on Saturday at One Wood Farm.

“Couldn’t be more proud of how this team fought today. It was a true team effort with great teamwork in and out of the arena,” head coach Tana McKay said.

In the second meeting with the Gamecocks (5-4, 1-4), the Aggies (7-3, 3-2), were edged in flat, 3-2. Brooke Brombach defeated Ellie Beard, 78-75, and Maggie Nealon outscored Mary Hunter Millet, 77-76.

The Maroon & White took care of business in reining, winning, 3-1. Lauren Hanson, Lisa Bricker and Keesa Luers all collected points for the Aggies.

After leading at the break, 5-4, the Aggies edged the Gamecocks in Fences, 3-2. Alexa Leong, Haley Redifer and Rylee Shufelt all earned points for the Aggies. Shufelt’s 83 points earned her Most Outstanding Performer honors.

Texas A&M ended the day winning Horsemanship, 3-2. Alexis Robinson, Cori Cansdale and Ellie Gerbrandt were the point-scorers for the Aggies. Cori Cansdale’s 76.5 points secured her MOP honors.

The Aggies will travel to Burleson, Texas, to face No. 2 TCU on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.

