No. 3 Aggies travel to No. 6 South Carolina

(KBTX)
By Brenton Carden / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLYTHEWOOD, South Carolina -- The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team travels to No. 6 South Carolina for a top-ten road test on Saturday at One Wood Farm at 9 a.m.

The Aggies (6-3, 2-2) will face the Gamecocks (5-3, 1-3) for the second time this season, after securing the first meeting, 14-6.

LAST TIME OUT

The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team downed No. 3 Auburn, 13-5.

The Maroon & White won Flat, 4-1, as Devon Thomas, Maggie Nealon, Rylee Shufelt and Devan Thomas, who garnered Most Outstanding Performer honors, all scored points for the Aggies.

The Aggies and Tigers tied Reining with two points each. Lauren Hanson edged Auburn’s Olivia Marino, 72.5-72, while Keesa Luers defeated Kate Buchanan, 62.5-0.

Out of the break, the Aggies stretched the lead, winning three points in Fences. Haley Redifer’s 92 points earned her MOP honors. Devon Thomas and Brooke Brombach earned the other Fences points.

The Maroon & White once again held its opponent scoreless in Horsemanship, while earning four points. Hanna Oluassen earned MOP honors with a 74.5-point ride. Ellie Gerbrandt, Cori Cansdale and Ella Petak picked up the other three points for the Aggies.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scores for Saturday’s meet at South Carolina can be found here.

To Learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

