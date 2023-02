BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder boys win 64-49 over Montgomery on Senior Night. The Rangers improve to 29-5 and 11-2.

.@RudderNationTX celebrating their seniors ahead of tipoff vs Montgomery.



Highlights later on @kbtxsports. pic.twitter.com/Im3x5nlErD — Morgan Weaver (@morganweaver_) February 11, 2023

They’ll hit the road Tuesday to take on Magnolia West in the final game of the regular season.

