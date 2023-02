COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M beat Northern Kentucky 6-1 at Davis Diamond Thursday night.

Shaylee Ackerman the senior pitcher threw 4.1 IP, 7 K, 2 H.

A&M improves to 2-0. They’re in a rematch with Tarleton for their 3rd game of the Texas A&M Invitational.

