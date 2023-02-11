Six dads fundraise new fatherhood inspired book

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of six dads created created a new book that aims to set an example of what it means to be a good dad. “Village Wisdom,” was started by co-author John Christensen and features over 350 pages of 30 daily prompts with reflections by each of the six dads involved in its creation. Each prompt includes questions meant to deepen relationships between fathers and their kids.

“What I came to find is that responding to these prompts, I started becoming a more cognizant father around my kids. I hope that they can pick that writing up, understand the context and improve their ability to become a better father” said Christensen.

Some examples of questions include:

What actions/behaviors do you think dads should avoid?

What are your proudest fatherly moments to date?

What does balancing family, friends and work mean to you?

What sacrifices have you made to be a father?

Meant to be passed from generation to generation, the authors left some of the pages empty for future owners to write their own answers and bits of personal wisdom that future generations can benefit from.

“You know as you’re writing things down, you start to realize ‘ok maybe I’m not as bad of a Dad as sometimes I think I am. Right?’ Because you start writing things down on what makes a good dad or what’s some good advice and then you’re like ‘wow, I do all of this. So this is cool. I’m a better Dad than I think I am,’” said Javier Contreras, one of the co-authors.

