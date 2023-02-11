Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD athletes bring home six medals from Special Olympics basketball competition

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Athletes competed at the Special Olympics Area 6 Basketball Skills competition in Conroe this past Saturday.

Brenham ISD brought home six medals.

Brenham High School:

Landon Marshall- gold

Ava Redman- bronze

Trinity Tarvin- bronze

Brenham Junior High School:

Aaliyah Powell- silver

Brenham Middle School:

Will Larkin- silver

Trenton Lampe- bronze

