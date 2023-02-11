Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD athletes bring home six medals from Special Olympics basketball competition
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Athletes competed at the Special Olympics Area 6 Basketball Skills competition in Conroe this past Saturday.
Brenham ISD brought home six medals.
Brenham High School:
Landon Marshall- gold
Ava Redman- bronze
Trinity Tarvin- bronze
Brenham Junior High School:
Aaliyah Powell- silver
Brenham Middle School:
Will Larkin- silver
Trenton Lampe- bronze
