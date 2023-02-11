Women’s hoops heads to Mississippi State for Sunday Matchup

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team hits the road to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday at 2 p.m. inside Humphrey Coliseum.

The Aggies (6-15, 1-10 SEC) put up a tough fight against No. 3 LSU last Sunday at home but came up short, 72-66. The matchup was a stark contrast from the two team’s earlier meeting where LSU defeated an injury depleted Aggie roster, 74-34.

The Maroon & White have forced 19 of their opponents to below their average scoring output, limiting seven teams to their season-low at the time of the contest. The Aggies forced Mississippi State (17-7, 6-5 SEC) 14.5 points below their yearly average in their first meeting of the season.

The Aggies had to play with seven available players for seven games this season and five contests in conference. Over the last four games, the Aggies have seen three players return to action. Since their return, the A&M bench has accounted for 50.1% of the team’s offensive production and has lifted the scoring output from 42.0 points to 68.5 points per game in conference. The Aggie second unit is averaging 34.5 points per game over the past four outings.

Fifth-year senior Aaliyah Patty enters the game against Mississippi State needing just two points to hit 1,000 total career points. In her last outing, she put up nine points and six rebounds against LSU.

Sunday’s matchup marks the 16th all-time meeting between Texas A&M and Mississippi State, with the Bulldogs leading the series 10-5.

Sunday’s game will be broadcast on SECN with live stats here. Fans can also listen to the action on The Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM with Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.