Aggie High Jumpers Make History to Close Out Tiger Paw Invitational

CLEMSON, S.C. – Lamara Distin and Ushan Perera both equaled school records as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams finished the final day of competition at the Tiger Paw Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex on Saturday.

The first event of the day, the women’s high jump, was a highlight for the Aggies, as the duo of Distin and Bára Sajdoková finished 1-2 in the competition for the second straight week. Distin won the event with a clearance of 6-5.5/1.97m, to top her school record set last week. The impressive new mark also set a new Jamaican record, leads the NCAA and matched the No. 3 mark in NCAA history. Her clearance is tied for the fifth-best in the world this year. Sajdoková took silver, equaling her collegiate personal best of 6-1.5/1.87m.

Perera, making his Maroon & White debut after transferring from Texas A&M-Commerce, leapt over 7-4.5/2.25m to win the competition, beating Louisville’s Trey Allen, the national leader, in a jump-out. Perera’s mark equals Jimmy Howard’s school record and is the second-best jump in the NCAA this year. Howard’s record is the second-oldest mark in the record book, set in 1981.

At the David Hemery Invitational in Boston, the men’s mile squad of Cooper Cawthra, Chandon Chhikara and Gavin Hoffpauir all registered Texas A&M top-12 all-time marks. Cawthra’s time of 4:02.91 puts him at seventh on the list, while Chandon Chhikara (4:04.67) and Gavin Hoffpauir (4:04.83) come in at No. 11 and No. 12, respectively, in school history.

The Aggies travel north to Fayetteville to compete at the Indoor SEC Championship meet at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Feb. 24-25.

