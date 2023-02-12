Aggie softball dominates in day 3 of Texas A&M Invitational

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In day three of the Texas A&M Invitational the Aggies dominated the Spartans and Lions.

In game one, A&M shutout Michigan State 4-0 thanks to an early 3 nothing lead after the first inning and 8 strikeouts from Emily Leavitt.

Prior to first pitch, the Aggies celebrated Texas A&M softball alumni including Michigan State head coach Sharonda McDonald-Kelley.

The night match up against Texas A&M-Commerce was a short one. The Aggies run-ruled the Lions with 11 runs in 5 innings. Shaylee Ackerman finished with a career high 9 K’s.

The Aggies are back at Davis tomorrow to face the Lions again at 2 p.m.

