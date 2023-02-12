Brazos Valley baby goes viral in a photoshoot, highlighting beauty in birth defect

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A baby from the Brazos Valley went viral after a local photographer shared her work on Facebook.

Shannon Morton has worked in photography for 12 years and owns her own studio in College Station. She is used to sharing her work with followers and sometimes getting a few dozen interactions.

But, the baby she posted this time was special.

“I had no idea no idea that it was really going to turn out the way it did,” Morton said.

Over a million people reacted to the photoshoot of one baby.

“My phone was a constant stream of Facebook notifications of all these different names and all the comments that were coming through and it was just beautiful that our one little baby from the Brazos Valley could really kind of bring the world together over this,” Morton said.

The baby girl was born with a cleft lip, which according to the Mayo Clinic is one of the most common birth defects. Before the photoshoot, her parents shared with Morton the challenges this little girl would face, with surgeries and building confidence.

Since the post was made, hundreds of thousands of people have reacted with thousands of comments. Even some people posted photos of their own cleft lips or pallets.

Following along with comments on the post and seeing people share their own experiences growing up from having a cleft lip or pallet, the baby girl’s parents told Morton it’s been heartwarming and just what they needed to hear.

“They’re really blown away and I think for them [the post] has been a source of encouragement and really kind of turned on its head the initial sort of fear, maybe of what how the baby would be received and now they see ‘oh gosh baby is loved’, you know ‘baby is welcomed into the community’, so it’s been exciting,”

The CDC recommends parent-to-parent groups as a support system for families of babies born with birth defects including orofacial clefts. The nearest group for Brazos Valley families is in Austin.

