Love Doctors at Baylor Scott & White

With Valentine’s Day upcoming, a pair of doctors are celebrating their love as co-workers
By Alex Egan
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With Valentine’s Day upcoming, a pair of doctors are celebrating their love as co-workers. Scott Conant is an orthopedic surgeon, and Rhoda Conant works as an OB-GYN at Baylor Scott & White in College Station.

The pair met while in medical school at Texas A&M and later got married as they completed school.

Their journey has taken them to Oklahoma and Arizona before settling back in the Brazos Valley.

“We’re definitely very fortunate to work together and it’s always kind of funny when we see each other in the hospital which doesn’t happen as often as you’d think, so sometimes we’ll take pictures together and occasionally when we share a patient that’s really special,” Scott said.

They have grown their family now with two children.

