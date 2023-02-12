Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) - A California man is facing several charges, including driving under the influence, after a car crash that killed five people right outside the homes of people who rushed to help.

Residents of a Sacramento neighborhood are still dealing with the aftermath of Thursday’s horrible crash. Josh Ochner was one of the neighbors who ran outside to help the crash victims. He and others went from victim to victim on Highway 160, trying to assist until emergency responders arrived.

“I looked at the bodies to see if anybody was alive,” Ochner said. “Checking to see if there was a pulse, seeing if there was anything we could do to help out. It was pretty horrific. "

Authorities say the victims of the crash were all passengers in a 2007 Cadillac Escalade driven by 28-year-old Cameron Garcia. They say Garcia veered off the highway and crashed into a tree. All the passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

The traumatic loss of life and the severity of the crash scene are not something anyone is prepared to see. That’s why, along with emergency personnel and crash scene investigators, chaplains responded to the scene with vital help to offer.

“We are trained to help people that have been impacted by a critical incident,” said Debra Fontes, senior chaplain with the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Sacramento. “Safety and compassion and justice for our community members that are impacted, especially in an event that was so unexpected.”

Fontes says the California Highway Patrol called out chaplains, knowing they’d be needed to walk alongside those like Ochner who saw and experienced so much.

“We want to bring that calm and that peace that they are going to be taken care of, in spite of what they’re seeing, in spite of what they’re taking in with their eyes or the smells that come along with sometimes,” Fontes said.

The service also extends to first responders and emergency crews, so they’re able to continue serving the community in times of crisis.

“We live and breathe being a help and a resource to our community,” Fontes said.

Garcia, who survived the crash, is now facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, carjacking and driving under the influence.

Authorities say after the crash, Garcia carjacked another vehicle and sped off. He was arrested after a brief chase.

