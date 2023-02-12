No. 3 A&M Advance to Semifinals of ITA National Team Indoors

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EATTLE, Wash. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis team defeated No. 11 Ohio State, 4-0, to remain undefeated heading into the semifinals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at the Seattle Tennis Club Saturday.

Facing their highest ranked opponent of the season, the Maroon & White fought hard for the doubles point. Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing defeated OSU’s Akanksha Bhan/Isabelle Boulais (6-3) on court 2 to open the door to the doubles point. On court 1, Carson Branstine/Mary Stoiana secured the point besting No. 37 Sydni Ratliff/Irina Cantos Siemers (6-4).

Only needing three points in singles to seal the match, the Aggies went straight to work winning the opening set on all six courts. No. 8 Stoiana led the way defeating No. 23 Cantos Siemers on court 2 (6-1, 6-0) extending the lead to 2-0. Following suit, Mia Kupres defeated Kolie Allen (6-2, 6-0) on court 4. Branstine earned her second ranked win of the tournament and clinched the match with a win over No. 17 Ratliff (6-2, 6-4) on court 1.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Mark Weaver on today’s matchup…

“I don’t get impressed very easily, but to beat one of the best indoor teams in the nation that decisively is very impressive. We are excited to move on to the final four and if we keep playing at this level we will be in great shape.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies will face the winner of No. 2 North Carolina/No. 12 Michigan on Sunday Feb.11 at 5:30 p.m. CT at the Nordstrom Tennis Center.

MATCH STATS

Singles Results

Branstine (5-0) def. No. 17 Ratliff (6-2, 6-4)

No. 8 Stoiana (5-0) def. No. 23 Cantos Siemers (6-1, 6-0)

Ewing (4-0) - Boulais (6-4, 5-2) unfinished

Kupres (6-0) - def. Allen (6-2, 6-0)

No. 59 Goldsmith (4-1) - No. 105 Bereznyak (6-0, 3-6, 1-3) unfinished

Smetannikov (5-0) - Marzal (6-3, 3-4) unfinished

Doubles Results

Branstine/Stoiana (5-0) def. No. 37 Ratliff/Cantos Siemers (6-4)

Goldsmith/Ewing (5-1) def. Bhan/Boulais (6-3)

Kupres/Pielet (4-0) - Willson/Allen (4-5) unfinished

