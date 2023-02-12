Perez wins most outstanding female wrestler for Region 3-5A

ANNA, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated, College Station, and Rudder wrestling competed at the regional tournament in Anna over the weekend and all three high schools will send wrestlers to state.

Consol had 2 boys and 2 girls stand on the podium. On the boys’ side, Manuel Gonzalez (113lbs) and Michell Criscione (120lbs) finished in 6th in their respective weight classes. On the girls’ side, Brianna Young (132lbs) was able to secure 5th and has qualified for the state tournament as an alternate.

The performance of Consol’s 100lb girl, Sydney Perez, highlighted the event. Perez wrestled 4 matches, and had 4 pins in a total of 4 minutes and 12 seconds, on her way to a second consecutive regional championship. Maybe more impressive than any of those numbers is the number 0. 0 is the total number of points Sydney’s opponents could score against her. This elite performance helped earn Sydney the most outstanding female wrestler for Region 3 5A. Perez will be headed to the UIL State Wrestling Tournament this coming weekend, in Cypress, accompanied by her teammate Young.

College Station Region 3-5A wrestling (College Station High School)

College Station Senior wrestlers Abigail Rodriguez placed 4th (state qualifier) in the 132 weight class and Destiny Tuttle 5th (state alternate) in the 152 weight class. Freshman Thomas Wills placed 4th in the 175 weight class and Junior Grant Sutton placed 6th in 132. They will compete next Friday at the UIL State Wrestling Tournament at the Berry Center in Cypress.

Rudder Wrestling competed in the Region 3 5A wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday in Anna, TX. Wyoming Football commit Jayden Williams finished 3rd in the heavyweight division, stamping his ticket to state for the second year in a row. His only loss of the tournament was a down-to-the-wire 2-4 decision against the reigning state champion from Lovejoy HS in the semifinals. Cole Hopkins finished in the top eight in the region, while Isis Agnew and Blake Collier finished in the top 12. Jayden Williams will compete next weekend at the UIL Wrestling State Championships held in Cypress, TX next weekend.

