Recycling center responds to concerns following gas smell in North Bryan

While natural gas is odorless, a nontoxic chemical that gets added does smell. This is called...
While natural gas is odorless, a nontoxic chemical that gets added does smell. This is called Mercaptan, or Methanethiol.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dozens of residents reported a gas-like smell near North Bryan one week ago. The smell was determined to be non-toxic and coming from the recycling center.

EMR Metal Recycling was processing a natural gas pipe which caused the smell, according to the Bryan Fire Department. EMR Bryan shared the following statement regarding the incident and residents’ concerns about the gas smell:

“On February 3, 2023, we became aware of community odor complaints in the vicinity of our recycling facility at 2800 N. Texas Avenue in Bryan TX.

Our Bryan facility purchases recyclable metal and does not engage in any metal processing.

We do not accept any recyclable material in Bryan that contains hazardous substances and we require all our metal suppliers to deliver recyclable materials free of such substances.

We inspect all incoming material to ensure adherence to our strict quality assurance protocols. We are currently investigating the incident and so far, to the best of our knowledge, believe that residual non-toxic natural gas odor additive was present at our Bryan facility.

At all times, we operate with a focus on keeping our colleagues and our community as safe as possible, ensuring metal recycling continues to play its part in a sustainable, circular economy.

We would like to apologize to the local community and businesses for any inconvenience. We take incidents like this very seriously. We will be reviewing the circumstances and take any learnings we can to ensure best management practices are implemented, regarding the acceptance of recyclable metal with such non-toxic additives.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash reported in Burleson County
Troopers identify woman killed in Burleson County crash.
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities and was booked into the...
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
College Station Mayor John Nichols said he has all the confidence in city staff, to explore all...
College Station discusses concerns about sewage line in Bryan
Home on the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road in College Station on Wednesday.
Greens Prairie home search warrant leaves College Station residents uneasy
Six dads fundraise new fatherhood inspired book

Latest News

Shannon Morton has worked in photography for 12 years and owns her own studio in College...
Brazos Valley baby goes viral in a photoshoot, highlighting beauty in birth defect
Superbowl Sunday Pinpoint Weather Update 2/12
Superbowl Sunday Pinpoint Weather Update 2/12
AGGIE SOFTBALL VS MICHIGAN STATE
AGGIE SOFTBALL VS MICHIGAN STATE
Baylor Scott & White doctors Scott and Rhoda Conant
Love Doctors at Baylor Scott & White