Recycling center responds to concerns following gas smell in North Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dozens of residents reported a gas-like smell near North Bryan one week ago. The smell was determined to be non-toxic and coming from the recycling center.

EMR Metal Recycling was processing a natural gas pipe which caused the smell, according to the Bryan Fire Department. EMR Bryan shared the following statement regarding the incident and residents’ concerns about the gas smell:

“On February 3, 2023, we became aware of community odor complaints in the vicinity of our recycling facility at 2800 N. Texas Avenue in Bryan TX.

Our Bryan facility purchases recyclable metal and does not engage in any metal processing.

We do not accept any recyclable material in Bryan that contains hazardous substances and we require all our metal suppliers to deliver recyclable materials free of such substances.

We inspect all incoming material to ensure adherence to our strict quality assurance protocols. We are currently investigating the incident and so far, to the best of our knowledge, believe that residual non-toxic natural gas odor additive was present at our Bryan facility.

At all times, we operate with a focus on keeping our colleagues and our community as safe as possible, ensuring metal recycling continues to play its part in a sustainable, circular economy.

We would like to apologize to the local community and businesses for any inconvenience. We take incidents like this very seriously. We will be reviewing the circumstances and take any learnings we can to ensure best management practices are implemented, regarding the acceptance of recyclable metal with such non-toxic additives.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.