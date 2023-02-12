Texans set to hire Aggie Jerrod Johnson as QB Coach
HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Texans are set to hire former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson as their quarterbacks’ coach.
Johnson is a Houston native who went undrafted to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 after playing for the Maroon and White from 2007-2010.
Johnson is number two all-time at Texas A&M in career passing yards with 8,011 (behind Kellen Mond’s 9,661). He’s also number two all-time in career passing touchdowns with 67 (behind Mond’s 71).
The Aggie was an assistant quarterbacks coach with the Minnesota Vikings last season.
