Women’s Basketball Falls at Mississippi State, 70-62

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was edged out down the stretch in Sunday’s 70-62 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum.

Texas A&M (6-16, 1-11 SEC) trailed 59-57 with 4:46 remaining in the contest, but the Aggies came up empty on their next six trips down the court and Mississippi State (18-7, 7-5 SEC) increased the gap to 65-57 with :35 seconds remaining.

Sydney Bowles led the Aggies with a career-high 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field. Jones tallied 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and a block. Aaliyah Patty hit the 1,000-point mark for her career, ending the game with 1,003 after logging five points, four rebounds and two assists.

After Mississippi State scored the first 10 points of the game, Texas A&M fought back to trim the margin to 14-11 at the 1:03 mark when Jones hit a layup. The Bulldogs closed out the first quarter strong, scoring the last six points for a 20-11 edge heading into the break.

Mississippi State inflated its cushion to 31-19 at the 4:45 mark of the second half, but Ol’ Sarge’s charges went to work down the stretch. A pair of Bowles layups keyed a 13-4 run and a 3-pointer by McKinzie Green with :33 seconds remaining in the half trimmed the Bulldogs’ edge 35-32 at the intermission.

The teams spent much of the third quarter trading buckets. Mississippi State scored the first five points of the period to take a 40-32 advantage at the 6:58 mark. The Aggies cut the deficit to 42-40 as Patty made her milestone bucket. The Bulldogs edge fluctuated between three and six points the remainder of the quarter as Mississippi State staked claim to 52-48 lead at the break.

The home team outscored Texas A&M 6-2 to open an eight-point gap midway through the fourth quarter, but Bowles capped off a 7-1 Aggie surge with a 3-pointer to cut the Bulldog lead to 59-57 at the 4:46 mark. A&M would not get closer the remainder of the game.

Up Next

Texas A&M continues road action Thursday when the Aggies travel for a 7 p.m. game at Auburn.

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M moves to 6-16 in the 2022-23 regular season, including 1-11 in the SEC.

The Aggies’ overall record against the Mississippi State Bulldogs moves to 5-11, including 1-6 in Starkville.

Joni Taylor’s career record advances to 146-91 all-time and to 6-16 in her first season with the Aggies.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggie defense held Mississippi State 2.4 points under their season scoring average, marking the 20th time this season the Maroon & White have held their opponent below their average scoring output.

The Maroon & White had a 32-14 advantage over Mississippi State in points off the bench, the A&M second unit is averaging 34.0 points in its last five games.

Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Mya Petticord, Kay Kay Green, Sydney Bowles, Jada Malone and Aaliyah Patty for the first time this season (0-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Sydney Bowles

Scored a career-high 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field.

Registered double digits in the scoring column for the 10th time in her career.

Led team in scoring for the seventh time this season.

Notched a career-high seven field goals.

Hit 2-of-6 from 3-point range, marking her 17th game with at least one trey and her 13th game with multiple 3-pointers.

Sahara Jones

Registered double-digits in the scoring column for the second-consecutive game, the eighth time this season and the 10th time in her career.

Logged six rebounds to lead the Aggies in boards for the fourth time this season and the fifth time in her career.

Logged three assists to lead the Aggies for the third time this season.

Aaliyah Patty

Joined the 1,000-point club with a layup at the 4:42 mark of the third quarter – ended game with 1,003.

Tineya Hilton

Tallied seven points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Paced team in assists for the sixth time this season.

Kay Kay Green

Paced team in assists for the 13th time this season.

Mya Petticord

Made first career start.

