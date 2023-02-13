Aggies Gear Up to Host SEC Championships

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team and the No. 18 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team are set to host the 2023 SEC Championships at the Rec Center Natatorium which runs from Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 18. A full schedule with start times and events can be found below.

Men’s Team:

The Aggies have been nationally-ranked all season and return all four swimmers that medaled individually at last year’s SEC Championships. Nine different swimmers boast top-30 times in the nation, with six of them notching top-10 times. All four relays have hit NCAA qualifying times, punching in their ticket for the postseason.

Boasting the No. 3 time in the country, Alex Sanchez swam the 200 breast to a 1:51.09 at the Art Adamson Invitational while also recording the 14th fastest time in the 100 breast (51.90). Andres Puente also collected top-15 times in both breaststroke and IM events.

Ethan Gogulski was the only Aggie to make multiple trips to the podium last season, earning a pair of silver medals in each of the backstroke events. This season, he has clocked the fifth-fastest time in the nation after going 1:39.98 in the 200 and his time of 45.64 in the 100 ranks as the 16th fastest.

Kaloyan Bratanov grabbed the ninth-fastest time in the country in the 200 free (1:32.49) and added another top-30 time in the 200 IM (1:44.12). Bratanov (200 free) along with Anze Fers Erzen (200 back) and Puente (200 breast) also earned top-three finishes at SECs last season.

Thriving in the IM events, Fers Erzen notched an A-cut time of 3:39.05 in the 400, the fourth-best in the country while also ranking No. 13 in the 200.

Newcomers Baylor Nelson, Connor Foote and Batuhan Filiz have seen success in their Aggie debut season. Nelson highlights the IM events, collecting top-three times in the country in both the 200 (1:41.83) and 400 (3:38.39). Filiz came to Aggieland in the first week of January and holds the No. 31 time this season in the mile.

Victor Povzner leads the men’s diving squad, having been named SEC Men’s Diver of the Week twice this season and made his first trip to the medal stand at SECs last season, earning silver on the 1-meter.

Live results can be found on the Meet Mobile app and results for the diving portion of the meet can be found here. The meet will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Women’s Team:

Texas A&M has been nationally-ranked all season and four different Aggies hold top-30 times in the nation this season. The young squad thrived at the Art Adamson Invite setting 55 new personal bests among 23 different swimmers and four Aggies notched top-30 times in the nation this season.

Chloe Stepanek is the school record holder in the 200 free, lowering her previous best at SEC Championships last season as the leadoff swimmer in the 800 free relay. She has medaled twice at SECs, including bronze in the 200 free last year. This season, she has continued to succeed in the freestyle events, swimming a 1:43.83 in the 200 to earn the fourth-fastest time in the nation while also ranking 11th in the 100 (47.94).

Olivia Theall notched personal bests in both fly events at Invite, earning second in the 100 (51.25) and 200 fly (1:54.81) to boast the nation’s 11th and 15th top times, respectively.

Newcomer Giulia Goerigk holds the third-fastest time in the nation this season in the 400 IM, swimming a time of 4:05.75 which was also tabbed the seventh fastest in program history.

Senior captain Alyssa Clairmont has led the women’s diving crew, competing at her fourth SEC Championships. The platform specialist was the only Aggie last season to qualify to compete in all three diving events at her first NCAA Championships.

Live results can be found on the Meet Mobile app and results for the diving portion of the meet can be found here. The meet will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Complete Schedule:

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Diving Prelims – 10:30 a.m.

Finals – 4:20 p.m. – Men’s 1-Meter, 200 Medley Relay, Women’s 3-Meter, 800 Free Relay

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 200 Free Relay, 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, Women’s 1-Meter

Thursday, Feb. 16

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, Men’s 3-Meter

Friday, Feb. 17

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast, Women’s Platform, 400 Medley Relay

Saturday, Feb. 18

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, Men’s Platform, 400 Free Relay

