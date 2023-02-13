ATMOS to begin construction in Bryan’s Sue Haswell Park

ATMOS Energy will begin a construction project in a section of Sue Haswell Park in Bryan on...
ATMOS Energy will begin a construction project in a section of Sue Haswell Park in Bryan on Monday.
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - ATMOS Energy will begin a construction project in a section of Sue Haswell Park in Bryan on Monday.

The construction will take place along the eastbound lanes of William J Bryan Parkway. It could affect some of the traffic near the park. Drivers are encouraged to use caution and pay attention to the traffic cones, barriers, and signage.

ATMOS crews will also be creating a temporary workspace in that area as they work to service natural gas pipelines.

The construction is expected to be completed by March 13.

