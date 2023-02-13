Binford Insect Control: Spotting and getting rid of a pest problem

Expert shares tips on pest prevention and control
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From tiny sugar ants to large American cockroaches, uninvited house guests can drive anyone crazy.

Binford Insect Control spoke with the The Three on ways to spot a pest problem, what to do and how to stop it.

Owner of Binford Insect Control Brien Binford says it doesn’t matter if you have an old home or a new one, pests will always try to find food, water, heat and shelter.

Binford explains, pests enter homes through doorways, cracks and windows. He says hot spot are garages, utility rooms, kitchens and plumbing entries.

“We usually do an inspection on the outside perimeter, checking the cracks and checking for any ant trails. Fire ants build up next to foundations. The big thing is when we are looking at entry points, so we will know what to do,” he said.

Binford Insect Control services residential properties. Services include tree fertilization and lawn services, insect, rodent and termite control, as well as bed bug removal.

“We do pest control on the structure itself. Most of them we set up on a quarterly service and some people like it monthly [depending] on what their threshold levels are. Sometimes, we do every other month.”

Binford says his company inspects both inside and outside the property. He says at Binford Insect Control they have a product for almost any insect problem.

“We use a lot more baits today for different insects, roaches and ants. We do yard treatments for fire ants. Certain times of the year because you have kids in the backyard playing, you are trying to keep the living spaces as protected as you can,” he explained.

To prevent a pest infestation make sure you regularly take out trash, store food in secure containers away from entry points, clean you your house, and patch up holes and cracks. If that doesn’t work, call a professional.

For more information visit Binford Insect Control or call for a free estimate 979-822-5524.

Binford Insect Control is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

