Bryan man arrested after late night robbery

The victim told police the suspect used a firearm
The victim told police the suspect used a firearm(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A robbery happened at a gas station on Harvey Road Sunday night, according to College Station police.

At the gas station located in the 600 block of Harvey Road, the victim told police the suspect used a firearm. They were also able to give a detailed description of the suspect.

Officers later located the suspect inside an apartment building with the stolen items; cash, coins, cigarettes and cigars. Police say they also found a firearm.

Jontae Webber, 26 of Bryan, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful carry of a weapon by a felon.

