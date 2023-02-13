Cannon Tabbed SEC Co-Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M softball junior Trinity Cannon has been tabbed the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Cannon posted an impressive .810 on-base percentage after registering eight hits and eight walks, while also scoring 11 runs. The Forney, Texas native accumulated a .667 batting average and 1.083 slugging percentage with two doubles and a home run, while driving in six runs.

The weekly honor marks the first of Cannon’s career.

UP NEXT

The Aggies travel to Clearwater, Florida, to compete at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational beginning Feb. 16-18.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.