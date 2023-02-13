Cannon Tabbed SEC Co-Player of the Week

Texas A&M Softball's Trinity Cannon
Texas A&M Softball's Trinity Cannon(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M softball junior Trinity Cannon has been tabbed the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Cannon posted an impressive .810 on-base percentage after registering eight hits and eight walks, while also scoring 11 runs. The Forney, Texas native accumulated a .667 batting average and 1.083 slugging percentage with two doubles and a home run, while driving in six runs.

The weekly honor marks the first of Cannon’s career.

UP NEXT

The Aggies travel to Clearwater, Florida, to compete at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational beginning Feb. 16-18.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash reported in Burleson County
Troopers identify woman killed in Burleson County crash
Work is expected to be completed this summer.
TxDOT to begin work along Texas Avenue
Shannon Morton has worked in photography for 12 years and owns her own studio in College...
Brazos Valley baby goes viral in a photoshoot, highlighting beauty in birth defect
While natural gas is odorless, a nontoxic chemical that gets added does smell. This is called...
Recycling center responds to concerns following gas smell in Bryan
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities and was booked into the...
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

Latest News

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Aggies Gear Up to Host SEC Championships
Texas A&M Tennis
No. 3 A&M Falls in Semifinal of ITA National Team Indoor Championships
AGGIE SOFTBALL VS A&M COMMERCE
AGGIE SOFTBALL VS A&M COMMERCE
JERROD JOHNSON TEXANS QB COACH
JERROD JOHNSON TEXANS QB COACH