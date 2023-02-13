COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Looking to experience the flavors of The Big Easy this Mardi Gras without leaving the Brazos Valley?

Head down to Another Broken Egg for a taste of New Orleans with their King Cake Beignets.

Co-owner Tap Bentz says starting Tuesday, Feb. 21, also known as Fat Tuesday, the restaurant will serve its Mardi Gras inspired Beignets, for a limited time only.

“We took our regular beignets and then we just put our cream-cheese icing on it, and then we got some purple, green and gold colored sugar. I think it’s great looking, and for me, it’s bringing a little of home here,” said Bentz.

Enjoy a New Orleans classic at Another Broken Egg (kbtx)

Another Broken Egg serves breakfast, brunch and lunch. You can visit Another Broken Egg any day of the week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

