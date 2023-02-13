Enjoy a New Orleans classic at Another Broken Egg

Another Broken Eggs introduces its King Cake Beignets
Enjoy a New Orleans classic at Another Broken Egg
Enjoy a New Orleans classic at Another Broken Egg(kbtx)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Looking to experience the flavors of The Big Easy this Mardi Gras without leaving the Brazos Valley?

Head down to Another Broken Egg for a taste of New Orleans with their King Cake Beignets.

Co-owner Tap Bentz says starting Tuesday, Feb. 21, also known as Fat Tuesday, the restaurant will serve its Mardi Gras inspired Beignets, for a limited time only.

“We took our regular beignets and then we just put our cream-cheese icing on it, and then we got some purple, green and gold colored sugar. I think it’s great looking, and for me, it’s bringing a little of home here,” said Bentz.

Enjoy a New Orleans classic at Another Broken Egg
Enjoy a New Orleans classic at Another Broken Egg(kbtx)

Another Broken Egg serves breakfast, brunch and lunch. You can visit Another Broken Egg any day of the week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash reported in Burleson County
Troopers identify woman killed in Burleson County crash
Shannon Morton has worked in photography for 12 years and owns her own studio in College...
Brazos Valley baby goes viral in a photoshoot, highlighting beauty in birth defect
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities and was booked into the...
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
While natural gas is odorless, a nontoxic chemical that gets added does smell. This is called...
Recycling center responds to concerns following gas smell in Bryan
Baylor Scott & White doctors Scott and Rhoda Conant
Love Doctors at Baylor Scott & White

Latest News

Tips of how to spot a pest and get rid of it
Binford Insect Control: Spotting and getting rid of a pest problem
MSC Town Hall, Texas A&M brings music to the Brazos Valley
Texas A&M Spring Concert Series kicks off tonight
Bryan Native nominated for NAACP Image Award
Bryan Native nominated for NAACP Image Award
THE THR3E(Recurring) - msc town hall concerts
THE THR3E(Recurring) - msc town hall concerts