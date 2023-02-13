‘Get good with money’ at this weekend’s financial seminar

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - ‘Tis the season to get your finances in order.

The Rho Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is hosting a “Getting Good with Money” financial seminar to help you do just that.

Guest speaker, Malcolm Deason, is the Market President of Cadence Bank. The organizer says he will cover a wide range of topics from changes in banking to building generational wealth and credit reporting.

The seminar is happening at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 18 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum in Bryan.

The sorority’s Sargent At-Arms, Anita Dorsey, says financial literacy is crucial for making the right decisions for yourself and for your family.

“There are so many people and things competing for your money. Having that education and financial literacy gives you the tools to go out and make the right decision for you and your family. For example, I might invest in something for my family, but that might not fit you,” she said.

AKA is working to release a minority business directory in March.

Dorsey says this directory will be helpful to visitors and newcomers who are looking to shop at specific businesses in town.

“You know when you move to a new place and you’re looking for a new hairstylist or someone to do your nails? We have gathered a group of different minority-owned businesses and compiled it into a directory that will be available on our Facebook page and on our website,” she said.

