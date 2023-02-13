Sing your heart out at Acappellooza 2023

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you loved Pitch Perfect 1, 2, and 3, this is your chance to experience a capella in real life.

Hosted by TAMU’s very own internationally ranked co-ed a cappella group, HardChord DynaMix, Acappellooza is a family-friendly event where a cappella groups from all across the state of Texas come together to show off their amazing music.

It’s happening on Saturday, February 18 at 6 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on A&M’s campus.

HardChord DynaMix member, Timothy Thomas, is encouraging everyone in the community to come out for this event.

“This is going to be the best singing y’all will ever hear,” he said.

You can purchase your tickets for the event online here or in-person at the box office.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash reported in Burleson County
Troopers identify woman killed in Burleson County crash
Work is expected to be completed this summer.
TxDOT to begin work along Texas Avenue
Shannon Morton has worked in photography for 12 years and owns her own studio in College...
Brazos Valley baby goes viral in a photoshoot, highlighting beauty in birth defect
While natural gas is odorless, a nontoxic chemical that gets added does smell. This is called...
Recycling center responds to concerns following gas smell in Bryan
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities and was booked into the...
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

Latest News

Join us on Saturday, February 18 at 2pm at the Brazos Valley African American Museum to learn...
‘Get good with money’ at this weekend’s financial seminar
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - binford
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - binford
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - acappellooza
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - ABE
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - ABE