Sing your heart out at Acappellooza 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you loved Pitch Perfect 1, 2, and 3, this is your chance to experience a capella in real life.

Hosted by TAMU’s very own internationally ranked co-ed a cappella group, HardChord DynaMix, Acappellooza is a family-friendly event where a cappella groups from all across the state of Texas come together to show off their amazing music.

It’s happening on Saturday, February 18 at 6 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on A&M’s campus.

HardChord DynaMix member, Timothy Thomas, is encouraging everyone in the community to come out for this event.

“This is going to be the best singing y’all will ever hear,” he said.

You can purchase your tickets for the event online here or in-person at the box office.

