Texas A&M Football set to hire Marquel Blackwell as running backs coach

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football has now rounded out its offensive staff.

First reported by TexAgs, Jimbo Fisher is set to hire former Ole Miss Assistant Marquel Blackwell as their new running backs coach.

Blackwell will replace Tommie Robinson who was in Aggieland for the past three seasons.

Blackwell spent just one season with the Rebels and three years at Houston prior to his stint in Ole Miss.

Ole Miss had the third highest rushing offense out of all of FBS last year under Blackwell with 256 yards on the ground per game.

The Aggies were ranked 80th with just 141 rushing yards per game.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.