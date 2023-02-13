Texas A&M Football set to hire Marquel Blackwell as running backs coach

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
By KBTX Sports
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football has now rounded out its offensive staff.

First reported by TexAgs, Jimbo Fisher is set to hire former Ole Miss Assistant Marquel Blackwell as their new running backs coach.

Blackwell will replace Tommie Robinson who was in Aggieland for the past three seasons.

Blackwell spent just one season with the Rebels and three years at Houston prior to his stint in Ole Miss.

Ole Miss had the third highest rushing offense out of all of FBS last year under Blackwell with 256 yards on the ground per game.

The Aggies were ranked 80th with just 141 rushing yards per game.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash reported in Burleson County
Troopers identify woman killed in Burleson County crash
Work is expected to be completed this summer.
TxDOT to begin work along Texas Avenue
Shannon Morton has worked in photography for 12 years and owns her own studio in College...
Brazos Valley baby goes viral in a photoshoot, highlighting beauty in birth defect
While natural gas is odorless, a nontoxic chemical that gets added does smell. This is called...
Recycling center responds to concerns following gas smell in Bryan
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities and was booked into the...
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Cannon Tabbed SEC Co-Player of the Week
Cannon Tabbed SEC Co-Player of the Week
Texas A&M Football set to hire Marquel Blackwell as running backs coach
Texas A&M Football set to hire Marquel Blackwell as running backs coach
Bush School Expert reacts to U.S. shooting down airborne objects
Bush School Expert reacts to U.S. shooting down airborne objects